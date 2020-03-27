Morning Motivation: Teacher tracks butterflies from quarantine, Houston business leader gets a helping hand, nature shows up in city streets

HOUSTON – Start the day a little lighter and brighter amid the coronavirus pandemic with Morning Motivation, good news stories curated by KPRC 2.

Going above-and-beyond for each other

Have you ever needed some help and someone stepped in, in a big way, to go above-and-beyond your needs? That’s just what happened at one Houston small business this week.

Jasmine Chida, of Sweet Cup Gelato & Sorbet Originale, wrote on Facebook that she reached out to a local signmaker, Ty Taylor with VFXSigns, to get a small window sign made for their two shops to help advertise its curbside and takeout offerings, and we were met with sincere generosity.

Chida wrote, “Ty sponsored our two huge banners to help us get through this difficult time and we couldn’t be more thankful. Ty’s generosity is truly something special and just goes to show how our local communities are coming together.”

We reached out to Ty Taylor with VFXSigns to get a small window sign made for our two scoop shops to help advertise our... Posted by SweetCup Gelato & Sorbet Originale on Friday, March 27, 2020

Music heals

Music is keeping a lot of people sane through their home quarantine.

Watch this couple sing “All my Exes Live in Texas” in a fun homage to the King of Country, George Strait. You’ll be laughing along with them as they belt out Strait’s hit.

Live from Soliz Camp..my husband Ron Soliz is the greatest & funniest person that I'm lucky enough to be stuck with🔥💯 Posted by Amy Caballero Soliz on Friday, March 27, 2020

Going on a bear hunt

Have you heard about the bear hunts popping up all over Houston? Your subdivision may be holding one soon. Here’s how it works: neighbors place bears in their windows and kids walking through the area can safely look for them as social distancing continues. It’s all based on this beloved book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by Michael Rosen.

Our entire neighborhood is getting in on the fun! We have spotted tons of bears, Puppies, Pirates, and dinosaurs! Posted by Tracy Hayden on Friday, March 27, 2020

New start, charting new life

A local teacher is sharing daily updates from her backyard as butterflies develop there. Take a look at the beautiful cocoons Kim Coachman is tracking and sharing with her Cy-Fair Independent School District students.

We have more Monarch Butterfly caterpillars this year than we’ve ever had in our backyard. I’ve been sending updates on... Posted by Kim Coachman on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Nature reclaiming land

A video on Twitter shows deer walking through an urban street in India. It’s another apparent view of the world without people in it.

Nature is reclaiming their land.

This video is from Haridwar💚#CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/i1UTMYeYR4 — Anamika Chaudhary ❤️🔥 (SidHeart) (@anamika62415002) March 27, 2020

If you like that, take a look at this view of Venice’s canals that went viral in the first days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just remember, it’s important to maintain social distancing to keep the virus at bay.

Share your uplifting news

Do you have an uplifting story you’d like to share with us? Leave it in the comments.