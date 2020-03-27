Get to know the 4 newest businesses to open in Houston

Itching to check out the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a Colombian restaurant to a Mediterranean spot, read on to see the newest businesses to arrive near you.

Aroma Colombia

Photo: ralph q./Yelp



Aroma Colombia is a Colombian spot, that recently opened at 13346 Briar Forest Drive, Suite 140, in Eldridge.

According to the business's Facebook page, Aroma Colombia is a "family-owned restaurant serving authentic Colombian and Latin American cuisine located in the energy corridor of Houston, Texas. We strive for excellence in taste and quality!"

The spot serves up appetizers like empanadas and Colombian sausage, along with entrees like grilled steak, shrimp cocktail, rotisserie chicken and the picada. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Taco Homerun

Photo: sujehi h./Yelp

Head over to 1731 Westheimer Road in Neartown and you'll find Taco Homerun, a new food truck, offering tacos and more.

On the menu, look for regular tacos, vegan tacos and keto-friendly tacos. The truck also offers tortas, quesadillas and corn in a cup. (Check out the entire food truck menu here.)

Federal American Grill

Photo: bill a./Yelp

Federal American Grill is a new traditional American spot that's located at 8731 Katy Freeway, Suite 150.

This is the second outpost for the local chain. The menu ranges from shareables like the signature jumbo lump crab cake and parmesan fried asparagus to entrees like the truffle-stuffed chicken and tenderloin steak. (Find the entire menu here.)

Porta’vino

Photo: dwight a./Yelp



Porta’vino is a wine bar and Mediterranean spot, offering pizza and more, that's made its debut at 7800 Washington Ave. in Memorial Park.

According to the business' website, "Porta’vino means 'bring wine' in Italian," and according to its Facebook page, Porta'vino is "Houston's finest bring-your-own-wine (BYOB) restaurant."

Diners can also leave their wine at home and just choose one from Porta’vino's extensive wine list. To pair with the wine, the restaurant offers farfalle pasta, pizza, lasagna, brisket and grilled chicken. (Explore all the dinner menu options here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.