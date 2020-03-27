From JJ Watt to Alex Bregman, this is how Houston pro athletes and mascots are spending time during the coronavirus pandemic

As Houstonians are staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, even Houston pro sports players are also bringing the spirit in staying home, from Carlos Correa to Clutch the Bear.

New strength coaches look tough... pic.twitter.com/aWKN6jFO8F — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 26, 2020

J.J. Watt says he hired two “professional” strength coaches to help him in his home workout.

Austin Rivers, Houston Rockets’ point guard spent time with his child at his swimming pool.

Astros’ SS Carlos Correa and his wife Daniela Rodriguez played one-on-one basketball at their home.

Third baseman Alex Bregman announced on his Instagram post that he will launch his own podcast next week straight from his home.

RHP Justin Verlander celebrated his no-hitter from 2007 with wife Kate Upton and his daughter Genevieve.

That feeling you get when you got to watch that @justinverlander #NoNo on @mlb to relive an epic WIN, ⚾️💥 AND get to watch the @astros AGAIN on @ATTSportsNetSW tonight at 7:00pm! 📺👀 Happy #OpeningDayAtHome!!! #FortheH pic.twitter.com/ToovYgGMuX — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) March 26, 2020

Even the mascots are getting into the spirit. Astros’ Orbit did a dance to celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome

Clutch the Bear plays ping-pong with his twin. He asks, who won the game?