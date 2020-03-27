88ºF

From JJ Watt to Alex Bregman, this is how Houston pro athletes and mascots are spending time during the coronavirus pandemic

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Houston Rockets' Clutch the Bear plays Ping-Pong (Clutch The Bear/Twitter)

As Houstonians are staying home to slow the spread of COVID-19, even Houston pro sports players are also bringing the spirit in staying home, from Carlos Correa to Clutch the Bear.

J.J. Watt says he hired two “professional” strength coaches to help him in his home workout.

View this post on Instagram

Fathering you is perfecting me.❤️

A post shared by Austin Rivers (@austinjrivers) on

Austin Rivers, Houston Rockets’ point guard spent time with his child at his swimming pool.

Astros’ SS Carlos Correa and his wife Daniela Rodriguez played one-on-one basketball at their home.

View this post on Instagram

Launching soon 🎤

A post shared by Alex Bregman (@abreg_1) on

Third baseman Alex Bregman announced on his Instagram post that he will launch his own podcast next week straight from his home.

RHP Justin Verlander celebrated his no-hitter from 2007 with wife Kate Upton and his daughter Genevieve.

Even the mascots are getting into the spirit. Astros’ Orbit did a dance to celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome

Clutch the Bear plays ping-pong with his twin. He asks, who won the game?

