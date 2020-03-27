Astros’ Carlos Correa and his foundation donate over $500K in medical supplies to the City of Houston and South American countries

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa is providing a big donation to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

His foundation, the Correa Family Foundation which aids in helping underprivileged children, announced on their Facebook page that they will be donating over $500,000 in medical supplies to the City of Houston, with some later to be donated in poorer countries in South America.

In collaboration with Kindred Healthcare, CEO Laura Rodriguez donated essential items such as surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, accessible toilets for disabled patients and CPR training machines.

The foundation says that they will also collaborate with NACC Disaster Services to deliver the supplies to Houston. Once the pandemic is controlled, they will donate the rest to a public hospital in El Salvador, a country hit hard by the virus in South America.