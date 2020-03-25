Morning Motivation: Heroes without capes in Houston neighborhoods, Chick-Fil-A scholarships in Missouri City and amazing golf trick shots

HOUSTON – Start the day a little lighter and brighter amid the coronavirus pandemic with Morning Motivation, good news stories curated by KPRC 2.

Lifting spirits from the street

‎Art inspiring those in isolation: Tanya Bolton Cook‎ sent us this sweet message showing how people are helping raise the spirits of those in isolation through artwork.

She wrote, “I am homeschooling my granddaughter during our stay at home order, but also wanted to make sure my 81-year-old mom is not too isolated. So we used our arts and crafts time to decorate my mom’s driveway with chalk, and left some home-baked cake and a note on her front door. We called her from the car to come outside to find it all!”

Caring for seniors in Houston area: Jill Weiner Clegg wrote to KPRC 2 to share a public art project that celebrates those that are caring for seniors.

Clegg wrote, “Superheroes don't always wear capes! Thank you to the Avanti Care Partners and staff who come to work every day caring for our seniors! … You are loved and appreciated! What you do MATTERS! You are making a difference! Remember to thank all the superheroes in your life today!”

‎Still celebrating amid the coronavirus in Missouri City

Surprised at home: Fifteen Chick-Fil-A employees in the Missouri City area were surprised at their homes during quarantine with $2,500 college scholarships. The fast food chain maintained social distancing throughout the reveal, but the winners’ loved ones shared hugs as the company’s representatives – including the cows – shouted congratulations from the street.

You can watch the heartwarming scholarship reveal here.

Teachers parade their love for their students: Carmen Edwards shared a video of Conroe ISD’s Kaufman Elementary teachers on parade throughout Imperial Oaks. Edwards wrote that the kids and teachers “miss each other so much.”

More parades: Jessica Nicole Lindsey wrote to KPRC 2 with a similar message, saying Hull Daisetta Elementary teachers and staff surprised students with a parade to show them how much they are missed.

Getting artsy during the stay-at-home order: KPRC2’s art assignment work is in full force. We wrote on our Facebook page that these kids are incredibly talented – and it’s true. Take a look at their work on our KPRC Kids page.

Beyond the backyard

How people are #playingthrough: Golf trick shots are becoming all the rage as people – from celebs like Steph Curry to the golfer next door -- pick up the Golf.com #playingthrough challenge. You can show off your skills by using the hashtag with your trick shot video. No fancy editing allowed!

Home décor gets a second look

Bookcases get some love: People are taking “shelfies” of their books and décor arranged artfully in their homes. Because, seriously, what else is there to do besides that big pile of work massing in your email inbox.

Here are mine @HQstories! Bonus sneak peek of my reading nook on the left 🤓📚 #ShowUsYourShelves pic.twitter.com/QHKxElLp7o — Abigail Fenton (@abifenton) March 23, 2020

#ShowUsYourShelves is a bandwagon I am more than happy to jump on.



Delighted to see colour-coding books was not nearly as much of a marmite interior design decision as my friends & family would have me believe pic.twitter.com/neJbVNGJbR — Ginny Mills (@RIBAginny) March 23, 2020

Supporting each other

Serving those who serve: The film industry is just the latest industry to step up to help workers. Those in the film industry are providing emergency aid to cinema workers as theaters are shuttered to ward off the pandemic.

We did it! Thanks to the overwhelming support of the film community in New York City and beyond, we’ll be able to provide emergency financial aid to every one of the nearly 350 eligible cinema workers across the city who made requests to the fund. pic.twitter.com/7WOf5z5zgK — Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund (@WorkerFund) March 24, 2020

In Houston, we’re seeing similar efforts in the restaurant industry as restaurants, community organizations and eatery fans rise to help restaurant workers in crisis.

Do you have an uplifting story you’d like to share with us? Leave it in the comments.