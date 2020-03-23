New Houston traditional American spot Federal American Grill opens its doors

A new traditional American spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 8731 Katy Freeway, Suite 150, the new addition is called Federal American Grill.

This is the second location for the local chain, which specializes in comfort foods like fried appetizers, burgers, steak and seafood. On the menu, expect to see items like fried oysters, baby back ribs and the Cajun chicken sandwich. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Kevin H. wrote, "Thrilled to see Matt and team open up the new location! Introduced a client and colleagues to the new location last Thursday with tremendous success. The entire operation is already smooth. Looking forward to many client events at the new location."

And Mark A. added, "Fantastic layout and decor. We tried a range of items including the bang bang shrimp, cheeseburger (Wagyu) egg rolls, shrimp & grits, scallops on risotto, grilled chicken breast and a Philly cheesesteak. I am not exaggerating when I say there wasn't a weak item! All were great.

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Federal American Grill is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

