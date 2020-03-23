Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4630 Magnolia Cove Drive (Kingwood Area)

Listed at $1,103/month, this 1,037-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4630 Magnolia Cove Drive.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 3000 Murworth Drive. It's also listed for $1,103/month for its 1,052 square feet.

The building features a gym and secured entry. The unit also offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

10411 South Drive (Alief)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 10411 South Drive that's going for $1,109/month.

The unit comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, on-site laundry and additional storage space. This property is cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

2401 Westridge St. (South Main)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2401 Westridge St. It's also listed for $1,109/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Westheimer and South Voss Roads (Mid West)

Located at Westheimer and South Voss roads, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,110/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

