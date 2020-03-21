This Texas Hill Country winery is offering virtual wine tastings

Businesses have been getting creative to serve their customers as everyone does their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying in. Food delivery companies are offering non-contact drop-off options and restaurants in major Texas cities are switching to delivery-only models. Kuhlman Cellars, based in Stonewall, wants you to know that you don’t have to miss out on the finer things in life, either.

The winery is offering virtual wine tastings, which includes a shipment of some of their wines and Marcona almonds as well as a live webinar where the cellar owners, sommeliers, and winemakers teach participants about the wine-making process.

“As we’re practicing our social distancing, one of our observations is the impact on our community,” says Chris Cobb, co-owner of Kuhlman Cellars. “We’re social. We like connections. So how can we connect in this trying time?”

Kuhlman’s new wine tasting series currently includes two options. The $89 “Alluvé You, Two” package comes with two bottles of their best-selling Alluvé red blend, Marcona almonds, and an access code to a webinar on Alluvé and wine and food pairing. The $84 “Peace, Love, Happiness, and Joy” package comes with a bottle each of their rosé, red, and white wines, Marcona almonds, and an access code to a webinar on tasting basics like what wine “legs” are and whether swirling makes a difference. The Facebook Live webinars—seminars conducted over the internet—take place on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

“We’re looking for ways to be a part of our community and offer connectedness, offer conversation,” Cobb says. “One of the things I’m concerned about is that social distancing can turn into social isolation. Here is our opportunity to engage with each other.”

In addition to the virtual tastings, the winery is working to implement other online opportunities, like wine and food pairing Q&As on Facebook Live.

Kuhlman is also offering curbside service for online orders and free shipping for orders over $75, including the two virtual tasting options.

“It’s going to be hard for us without a doubt, but the thing I’m thinking about is how hard it’ll be for the greater community,” Cobb says. “Anything the winery can do to facilitate happiness, that’s what we’re focused on. Wine and food and friendship and family, those are the great cornerstones of everything.”

This article first appeared on Texas Highways. Click here to view the article in its original format.