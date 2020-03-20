Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

917 Gillette St. (Fourth Ward)

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 917 Gillette St. It's listed for $1,703/month.

The building boasts a gym. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

2401 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)

Next, here's a 1,214-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2401 S. Gessner Road that's going for $1,705/month.

Look for a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. The building offers garage parking, a gym and secured entry. Pets are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3833 Dunlavy St., #237 (Neartown - Montrose)

Check out this 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3833 Dunlavy St., #237. It's listed for $1,705/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. The listing also promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2424 Sawyer Heights St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Listed at $1,710/month, this 1,202-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2424 Sawyer Heights St.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

