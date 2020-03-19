PHOTOS: What the coronavirus pandemic looks like around the world
In just a couple weeks, life as we knew it changed drastically as the world is now faced with a global pandemic.
Since last week, many universities transitioned to virtual learning, grade schools are closed through mid-April, people can no longer dine-in at restaurants, businesses like movie theaters and gyms where people gather, are temporarily closing to help mitigate the spread of the deadly COVID-19.
Some countries are on complete lockdowns and travel bans have been put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
This is what the global pandemic looks like:
