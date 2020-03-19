75ºF

Features

PHOTOS: What the coronavirus pandemic looks like around the world

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Features, Coronavirus, COVID-19, health, world
Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In just a couple weeks, life as we knew it changed drastically as the world is now faced with a global pandemic.

Since last week, many universities transitioned to virtual learning, grade schools are closed through mid-April, people can no longer dine-in at restaurants, businesses like movie theaters and gyms where people gather, are temporarily closing to help mitigate the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Some countries are on complete lockdowns and travel bans have been put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This is what the global pandemic looks like:

