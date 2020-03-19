New cafe Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café now open in Clear Lake

Looking for a new cafe to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The new arrival to Clear Lake, called Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, is located at 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite H105.

This is the Houston-based chain's ninth location. According to the business's Facebook page, "Sweet Paris is a beautiful and delicious crêperie featuring sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, paninis, specialty espresso drinks, chocolate drinks, mimosas and more!."

On the menu, look for breakfast crepes like the La Canadienne with poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon and maple syrup, savory crepes like the chicken alfredo with grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan and alfredo sauce or sweet crepes like the S'mores with Nutella, marshmallows, graham crackers and semi-sweet chocolate drizzle. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Kristin H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11, wrote, "I am so happy Clear Lake finally has a Sweet Paris! My family and I were invited for a sneak peek today. We tried the California and S'mores crepes... Outstanding crepes! We will be back often."

And Dixie C. wrote, "We wanted to try something new while visiting Houston. The Yelp reviews sounded good and they were right! We had the savory crepes and they were are delish!"

Head on over to check it out: Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. everyday.

