Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4855 Magnolia Cove Drive (Kingwood Area)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4855 Magnolia Cove Drive. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 825 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2828 Dunvale Road (Mid West)

Next, there's this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2828 Dunvale Road that's also going for $1,205/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

One Hermann Park Court (Macgregor)

Finally, check out this 587-square-foot studio apartment that's located at One Hermann Park Court. It's listed for $1,205/month.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

