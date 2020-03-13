Here are the newest businesses to open in Houston

Want to discover the freshest new spots in Houston? From a Filipino spot to a dessert shop, read on for a list of the newest spots to open for business around town.

Be More Pacific

Photo: diego g./Yelp

Stroll past 506 Yale St., Suite E in the Heights and you'll find Be More Pacific - Houston, a new cocktail bar and Filipino spot.

The restaurant serves up traditional Filipino fare such as chicken adobo, Bicol Express (pork in shrimp paste with coconut milk, red chili pepper and green mango) and Kilawin (Filipino ceviche). The Filipino BBQ is another specialty. The spot also has a full bar as well as a karaoke room that can be reserved every night.

Handam BBQ

Photo: christine t./Yelp

Now open at 6609 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 96, in Sharpstown is Handam BBQ, a Korean spot, offering barbecue and more.

The restaurant serves up raw cuts of beef and pork that diners can then cook on the smokeless grill integrated into their table. There are lots of sides to choose from, in addition to other menu options like rice, noodles and stew.

The Burger Joint

Photo: the burger joint/Yelp

Head over to 2002 N. Shepherd Drive in the Heights and you'll find The Burger Joint, a spot to score burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches.

"Welcome to The Burger Joint! You'll love every bite of our hand-crafted burgers made with 100% black Angus beef," reads the business' Facebook page.

In addition to 10 types of burgers (single or double patty), the restaurant offers hot dogs, sandwiches, sides and a large selection of shakes and floats. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Sweet

Photo: christa s./Yelp

Now open at 5120 Washington Ave. in Memorial Park is Sweet, a spot to score macarons, desserts and coffee and tea.

Sweet is located at the entrance of the Sugar Room lounge and bar and stays open until 2 a.m. The spot offers dessert cups, ice cream sandwiches, tarts, cookies and macarons. On the drink menu, look for plenty of coffee, tea and signature options, such as rosewater matcha.

