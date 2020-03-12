Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Greenway neighborhood

Spending time in Greenway? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a salon to a Peruvian cafe.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greenway, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. SOK Salon

Photo: aime b./Yelp

Topping the list is blow dry and blow out spot SOK Salon. Located at 2615 Sw Freeway, Suite 200, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.

The salon offers women's and men's haircuts, as well as chemical treatments like coloring and straightening. The spot also offers extensions and hair styling for special occasions. (Check out all of SOK Salon's services here.)

2. 100% Taquito

Photo: aimee s./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot 100% Taquito, situated at 3245 Southwest Freeway With four stars out of 493 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business' Yelp page, 100% Taquito "brings the streets of Mexico City to Houston. Enjoy Mexico City food such as tacos, tortas, sopes, tostadas, banderitas and more."

Try ordering the taco sampler, which includes one carne asada, one tinga (spicy brisket) and one chicken mole. Save room for the tres leches for dessert.

3. Fabio's Artisan Pasta

Photo: Fabio's Artisan Pasta/Yelp



Pasta shop Fabio's Artisan Pasta is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2129 W. Alabama St., five stars out of 257 reviews.

The spot offers fresh pasta made in-house, including long pasta, short pasta, stuffed pasta and lasagna. (Check out all the pastas on the menu here.)

4. Peru Cafe Express

Photo: emy a./Yelp

Peru Cafe Express, a cafe and Peruvian spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 288 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3885 Southwest Freeway to see for yourself.

The spot serves up traditional Peruvian dishes like fried yuca, empanadas, lomo saltado (beef sauteed on high heat), ceviche and seafood. Menu standouts include the Bistec a lo Pobre (flat steak served with beans, rice, eggs and plantains) as well as the fried seafood platter with fish, calamari, shrimp, octopus, crab and mussels. (Explore the entire menu here.)

