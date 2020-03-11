This Galveston beachfront restaurant offers a family-friendly atmosphere and a $5 kids’ menu

Address: 3204 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

I asked where to eat in Galveston, with kids… and approximately one million people told me to go to The Spot. So, on our next trip to Galveston, that’s exactly where we went.

The place was busy when we went on a weekday at lunchtime. Some people were at the 21+ spots (on the same property but with different entrances) but we headed to the family-friendly restaurant.

The Spot is right on Seawall Boulevard, near Pleasure Pier, with a patio overlooking the water. You wait in a fast-moving line, order at the counter and find a seat.

The food came quickly and we ate our fish tacos and kids meals on the patio! The kids’ meals were big in size (so they were great for my older kids that think they need to order off the adult menu) and they were about $5 (so I liked them better than ordering 4 additional adult meals).

Everyone liked the food, everyone had enough to eat, the atmosphere was fun, the view was good and we know why people go there with their families!

The Spot has a free parking lot… but it was very busy. We did snag a parking spot as someone was leaving, but on some days it might be easiest to pay the meter for parking on the street.

Next time you go to Galveston, this is a good spot to take the family. And if you are looking for more to do on the Island, with kids, look HERE!

