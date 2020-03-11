Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9801 Meadowglen Lane (Westchase)

Listed at $802/month, this 758-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9801 Meadowglen Lane.

The unit has hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 265 El Dorado Blvd. It's listed for $804/month for its 683 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2503 Panagard Drive, #1705 (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2503 Panagard Drive that's going for $805/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building boasts outdoor space, on-site laundry and additional storage space. The property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

3400 Woodchase Drive (Westchase)

Next, check out this 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 3400 Woodchase Drive. It's also listed for $805/month.

The building offers secured entry, a gym and assigned parking. In the residence, you can expect a renovated kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

725 Farm 1959th (South Belt / Ellington)

Located at 725 Farm 1959th, here's a 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $809/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the unit. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

