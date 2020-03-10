Houston Symphony to bring the sixth installment of Harry Potter to Jones Hall
HOUSTON – The magic and wizardry of Harry Potter is coming to Jones Hall.
The two-night concert special will take place on April 10 and 11 and will feature music from author J.K. Rowling’s sixth installment of the series, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince."
The full-featured movie will be projected on the big screen while the live symphony orchestra performs.
Tickets are currently on sale at houstonsymphony.org starting at $49.
