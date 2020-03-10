Handam BBQ makes Sharpstown debut with barbecue and more

Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 6609 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 96, in Sharpstown, the newcomer is called Handam BBQ.

Handam BBQ offers Korean-style barbecue, with smokeless grills integrated into the tables so that diners may grill their own meat. On the menu, look for beef cuts, pork or premium meats that have been aged for 21 days. The spot also offers kimchi stew, rice and noodle dishes, along with plenty of side options. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Handam BBQ has already made a good impression.

Junel I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2, wrote, "All in all, I was overall satisfied for my visit. Definitely Korean BBQ should be a shared thing. If you like quality, are willing to pay it and want great service, then Handam is worth the visit."

Yelper Rimmie J. added, "If you like those cheapy all-you-can-eat Korean BBQs, don't come here because you can't even compare. The quality is going to be beyond different. When I tell you this place is a legit Korean BBQ, believe so. Can't wait to go back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Handam BBQ is open from 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

