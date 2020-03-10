Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Memorial Park neighborhood

Visiting Memorial Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a noodle spot to a coffee bar.

1. Samurai Noodle

Photo: samurai noodle/Yelp

Topping the list is Samurai Noodle, a spot to score ramen and noodles. Located at 1801 Durham Drive, Suite 2, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 635 reviews on Yelp.

This Seattle-based franchise makes everything in-house and serves up rice bowls (with pork or chicken) along with chicken or pork-based noodle dishes. Look for the extra-rich pork belly tonkotsu as well as the spicy miso tonkotsu. Customers can add toppings to their ramen such as egg, bacon, mushrooms, tofu and bamboo. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. AGU Ramen

Photo: agu ramen/Yelp

Next up is AGU Ramen, a spot to score ramen, situated at 7340 Washington Ave. With four stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This franchise was started in Hawaii and now has two Houston-area locations. In addition to ramen, the restaurant offers poke, rice bowls and curry. The menu also offers a variety of hot and cold appetizers like shrimp pops, dumplings, crispy chicken or calamari. (Find the entire menu here.)

3. Stanton's City Bites

Photo: Stanton’s City Bites/Yelp

Traditional American spot Stanton's City Bites, which offers burgers and sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1420 Edwards St., 4.5 stars out of 1,113 reviews.

This family-run business was established in 1961. The restaurant serves up half-pound burgers, sandwiches, salads and sides like pickle chips and onion rings. Try the Miss Piggie burger with a bacon and beef patty, candied bacon, hash brown, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes. (Explore the entire menu here.)

4. Cafeza

Photo: kacie h./Yelp

Cafeza, a bar that offers coffee and tea and tapas, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 329 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1720 Houston Ave. to see for yourself.

Food options include fried plantains, churros, empanadas, fruit bowls and a variety of pastries. From the coffee menu, look for cappuccino, espresso, lattes and signature drinks like the Picador, a vanilla/hazelnut latte infused with secret spice blend, which, according to the business's website, is the cafe's most popular. (Check out everything else on the menu here.)

