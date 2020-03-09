LIST: 10 major spring festivals happening in the Houston-area

HOUSTON – Looking for events where you can have a good time with family and friends this upcoming spring season?

We saved you some time and compiled a list of 10 major spring festivals happening in the Houston area.

This year, spring begins March 19 and ends June 20.

Bayou City Art Festival, March 27-29

From the event description:

This festival is one of the top outdoor fine arts festivals in the nation. The three-day festival showcases the works of 300 artists in 19 categories and offers visitors the opportunity to meet with exhibiting artists and enjoy food and entertainment.

When: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27-29

Where: Memorial Park, Memorial Drive South Picnic Lane

Admission: Tickets for children ages 6-12 are priced at $5 online before fees. Tickets for adults ages 13 and up are priced at $16 online before fees. There’s also a 2-day pass and a family pass available on the event’s site.

Houston Oyster Festival, Apr. 4

From the event description:

The event will feature 15+ of your favorite Houston restaurants all serving up incredible seafood dishes highlighting oysters as the main ingredient. Enjoy live music, fun exhibits, refreshing cocktails and more.

When: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Apr. 4

Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards Street

Admission: Tickets start at $35 online before fees. More options including an add-on are available on the event’s site.

Houston Crawfish and Music Festival, Apr. 4

From the event description:

This day was made for crawfish and music lovers of all ages. The event will have two music stages featuring music from Zydeco, Country, Soul and Funk bands from Texas and Louisiana.

When: From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 4

Where: Peggy Park, 4101 Almeda Road

Admission: General admission tickets are priced at $10 online before fees. “All you can eat” tickets are priced at $40 online before fees.

From the event description:

This festival will feature live music, fine art displays, a classic car show, a custom motorcycle show, and dozens of fun attractions and highlights. Check out the “Taste of Houston Food Garden”, with delicious cuisine, and cold domestic and craft beers.

National recording artists will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening on the main stage, as well as juried visual artists presenting the heritage and the culture of the city.

When: From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Apr. 4-5

Where: The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land, 18355 Southwest Freeway

Admission: Free

From the event description:

This event will have live music from Zydeco, food, games and more for everyone.

When: From 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 18

Where: Taylors of Houston, 13100 South Post Oak Road

Admission: Free tickets are available on the event’s site until Apr. 18.

Houston Latin Fest 2020, Apr. 19

From the event description:

The Houston Latin Fest is a family-oriented cultural festival that provides the surrounding Latin communities in Houston a place to gather with family and friends to listen and dance to live entertainment, connect with other fans in an open social space.

The festival was created to promote unity, diversity and to preserve traditions of the Latin culture for future generations like no other festival. It also features some of today’s top performers in Latin music.

When: From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 19

Where: Midtown Park, 2811 Travis Street

Admission: Free tickets are available on the event’s site until Saturday. Pre-sale admission tickets are priced at $10 online before fees.

Houston Margarita Festival, May 16

From the event description:

There will be a live DJ and a 55-inch smart TV raffle for VIP ticket holders. This is a 21 and up only event.

When: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16

Where: Firehouse Saloon, 5930 Southwest Freeway

Admission: General admission tickets are priced at $25 online before fees. VIP tickets are priced at $50 online before fees.

2020 Houston Food Fest, May 30

From the event description:

This event will feature over 70 food vendors from Houston, Austin and other Texas cities serving everything from tacos to gumbo. As well as fun activities for all and a musical line up featuring local bands.

When: From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 30

Where: Midtown Park, 2811 Travis Street

Admission: Early bird general admission tickets are priced at $5 online before fees.

2020 Houston Reggae Fest, June 13

From the event description:

The event promises to bring more fun, vibes, reggae and bands at this year’s festival.

When: From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Peggy Park, 4101 Almeda Road

Admission: Early bird general admission tickets are priced at $10 online before fees. There are two early bird ticket packages available on the event’s site.

Texas Best Music Fest, June 14

Texas Best Music Fest was created in 2013 to bring together some of the best Texas Musicians to help some of the most deserving children in Houston, according to gowherewhen.com.

This year’s line up includes performers Moe Bandy, Hayden Baker, Ray Rodgers, Bill & Kim Nash, Roy Head and Jimmy Nash.

When: Doors open at 3 p.m. June 14

Where: Mo’s Place, 21940 Kingsland Boulevard

Admission: General admission tickets are priced at $20 online.