Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2255 Eldridge Parkway (Eldridge / West Oaks)

Listed at $890/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2255 Eldridge Parkway.

The apartment offers a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1504 California St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1504 California St. It's listed for $905/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, a swimming pool and on-site management. The apartment also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. This unit is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1001 E. 40th St. (Independence Heights)

Located at 1001 E. 40th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $905/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring in the condo. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Houston.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.