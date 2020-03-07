Get to know the newest businesses to open in Houston

Want to hit up the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a chicken shop to a brunch spot, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut around town.

Chick'nCone

Photo: david s./Yelp

Stop by 1919 N. Shepherd Drive in the Heights and you'll find Chick'nCone, a new chicken shop and fast food spot, offering waffles and more.

"We're changing the game with the tastiest fried chicken inside a freshly made hand rolled waffle cone," according to the business's Facebook page.

Customers can choose a sweet, mild or spicy sauce for their chicken. In addition to fork-free chicken and waffles, the spot also serves up Cajun fries. (Check out all the menu options here.)

Dream Aesthetics Medspa

Photo: Dream Aesthetics Medspa/Yelp

Stroll past 5151 Katy Freeway, Suite 300A, in Memorial Park and you'll find Dream Aesthetics Medspa, a new medical spa and day spa. Yelpers are fans of Dream Aesthetics Medspa: it's got five stars out of three reviews, so far.

According to the business' Facebook page, "At Dream Aesthetics Medspa our mission is to help you attain your ideal beauty from the inside out. As advanced providers in the Houston beauty industry, we strive to achieve your dream aesthetic by using the latest techniques and cutting edge technology."

The medspa offers non-surgical treatments such as facials, chemical peels, injectables, intravenous drips and body contouring. Customers can purchase services a la carte, or become a member for a set number of treatments and discounts each month. (Find the full list of the medspa's services here.)

Pacha Nikkei

Photo: victoria m./Yelp

Head over to 2445 Times Blvd. in University Place and you'll find Pacha Nikkei, a Peruvian and Japanese spot, offering seafood and more.

The restaurant is located within the Politan Road dining hall. According to the business's website, diners can expect "fresh seafood in familiar platforms like sushi, ceviche and tiraditos with bright flavors and eye-catching compositions."

Look for options like the fusion sushi rolls and the ceviche with mahi mahi. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Upper Kirby Bistro

Photo: upper kirby bistro/Yelp

A newcomer to Upper Kirby, Upper Kirby Bistro is a New American and breakfast and brunch spot that's located at 2736 Virginia St.

The eatery offers small shareable plates with Parmesan chicken bites, crispy oysters and flash-fried Brussels sprouts. Main course options include wood-fired creole salmon as well as the house burger. It also offers a brunch with options such as crawfish, cornbread and oxtails & grits. (Check out the full menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.