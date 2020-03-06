Your Texas Happy Place: Good music and cold beer make Gruene Hall so special for this KPRC reader

As part of a new feature called “Your Texas Happy Place,” we’ve been asking KPRC 2 to share a photo of your all-time favorite Texas place and explain why it’s so special.

This week’s Your Texas Happy Place: KPRC 2 Facebook follower Tiffany Razo shared a photo of her and her husband in front of Gruene Hall, located in the small historic town of Gruene, right next to the Guadalupe River.

“No matter the season, the music is good, and the beer is cold," she said.

About Gruene Hall

Gruene Hall was built in 1878 and has not physically changed since. The 6,000-foot dance hall held weekly dances and hosted high school graduations to badger fights.

When the boll weevil destroyed the cotton industry and the town in 1925, Gruene laid dormant. Until 1974, the State Historical Commission established Gruene as a historical district.

Artists such as Garth Brooks, Little Richard, The Dixie Chicks, and Willie Nelson have performed at Gruene Hall in the past as a way to “take a breather” between tour dates. It has also become a place where songwriters try out new material.

Gruene Hall is located within the New Braunfels area and about three hours from downtown Houston. It is adjacent to several shops and restaurants such as the Gristmill River Restaurant.

For more information about Gruene Hall, you can visit gruenehall.com