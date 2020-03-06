Check out the latest images from Mars taken by NASA’s Curiosity Rover

Curiosity is starting to become a talented photographer.

NASA’s Mars rover published a series of panoramic images Tuesday composed of over a thousand images taken over the Thanksgiving holiday last year. The images combined had a total of 1.8 billion pixels of Martian landscape with the right lighting and required at least six hours to produce.

The panoramic photos showcased several regions on Mars, including Curiosity’s rover tracks, the Gale Crater Rim and the Vera Rubin Ridge. The rover used its own “Mast Camera” and its telephoto lens to produce the panorama along with its medium-angle lens to produce a lower resolution panorama which included the robotic deck and arm.

Curiosity was built and managed by the Mars Science Laboratory in Washington, DC.

Check out the interactive video below to see a 360-degree view of Mars, courtesy of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.