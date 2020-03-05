Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2221 Smith St. (Midtown)

Listed at $1,801/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2221 Smith St.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

919 Gillette St., #0021 (Fourth Ward)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 919 Gillette St., #0021. It's listed for $1,659/month for its 706 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is quite bikeable.

2728 Revere St., #0075 (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2728 Revere St., #0075. It's listed for $1,811/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

2311 W. Main St., #307 (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Located at 2311 W. Main St., #307, here's a 768-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,815/month.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

