Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

6601 Dunlap St. (Sharpstown)

Listed at $702/month, this 659-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6601 Dunlap St.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

855 Greens Road (Greater Greenspoint)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 855 Greens Road. It's listed for $705/month for its 712 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The residence comes with central heating. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

17601 Wayforest Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 17601 Wayforest Drive that's also going for $705/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

313 Sunnyside St. (Northside/Northline)

Next, check out this 684-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 313 Sunnyside St. It's listed for $706/month.

You can expect a balcony, central heating, air conditioning and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway (Westwood)

Located at 9475 W. Sam Houston Parkway, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $710/month.

You can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building has a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

