Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Itching to get to know the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a cocktail lounge to a sports bar, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open around town.

Sugar Room

Photo: shirley r./Yelp

Wander over to 5120 Washington Ave. in Memorial Park and you'll find Sugar Room, a new speakeasy and venues and event space.

The venue is only accessible through a storefront bakery and, once inside, the expansive lounge area includes seating groups anchored by leather sofas. The bar serves up custom cocktails and, true to its name, offers sweet treats from the bakery. Try the Gunsmoke Margarita along with some macarons.

Aroy Dee Thai Cafe

Photo: A N./Yelp

Aroy Dee Thai Cafe is a Thai spot, that recently opened at 14121 Northwest Freeway, Suite J, in Fairbanks.

This is the second location for the local chain. The restaurant offers Thai favorites like soup, curry, noodle dishes and stir fry. Menu standouts include the shrimp pad thai as well as the ginger chicken with stir-fried chicken, carrot, mushroom, ginger, onion, green onion and red bell pepper. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The Beauty Lab

Photo: Brittany O./Yelp

Stroll past 1934 W. Gray St., Suite 201, in Neartown and you'll find The Beauty Lab, a medical spa and laser hair removal and body contouring spot.

According to the business' Facebook page, "Beauty Lab is a MedSpa delivering nothing but the highest standards of beauty. Our motto is all about 'prejuvenating yourself', which means we're all about offering treatments that will make you feel rejuvenated but will also slow down the aging process."

The business offers facials, injectables, body wraps, "smart lipo" treatments (laser-assisted liposuction) and coolsculpting (fat-freezing). The business also has a supervised weight loss program and offers "beauty club" memberships that include discounts and monthly specials. Find all of the services offered at The Beauty Lab here.

Main Street Tap & Grill

Photo: Main Street Tap & Grill/Yelp

Now open at 4002 N. Main St. in the Heights is Main Street Tap & Grill, a sports bar, chicken shop and cocktail bar.

Per the business' Facebook page, Main Street Tap & Grill is "Houston's first mead taproom, with 21 TVs to view your favorite sporting events, a back patio stage and rooftop deck with skyline views."

The menu offers a variety of bar bites like Mexican pizza nachos and wings, along with sandwiches, fried chicken and mac & cheese. The restaurant serves brunch on the weekends and the venue can be rented out for private events.

