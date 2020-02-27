Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1659 Dart St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Listed at $1,001/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1659 Dart St.

The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence situated at 3737 Watonga Blvd. It's listed for $1,005/month for its 848 square feet.

The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the residence, you'll see a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

5430 Birdwood Road (Meyerland Area)

Check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 5430 Birdwood Road that's going for $1,006/month.

The building offers wheelchair accessibility and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6601 Dunlap St. (Sharpstown)

Then, check out this 1,260-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 6601 Dunlap St. It's listed for $1,008/month.

The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10221 Centrepark Drive (Spring Branch North)

Finally, located at 10221 Centrepark Drive, here's a 708-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $1,008/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

