Features

Where to get the best tortilla chips in Houston, according to KPRC viewers

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

With every meal at Las Palapas you get complimetary chips & salsa and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Courtesy: Las Palapas
HOUSTON – Happy National Tortilla Chip Day!

We did a call-out for where to get the best tortilla chips and received several recommendations ranging from HEB to El Tiempo.

Here are some of KPRC viewers’ favorite brands and restaurants to get tortilla chips:

Brands

HEB

Fiesta

Julio’s

Tostitos

Restaurants

Chuy’s

Pappasito’s Cantina

La Hacienda

El Tiempo

What did we miss on the list?

