Where to get the best tortilla chips in Houston, according to KPRC viewers
HOUSTON – Happy National Tortilla Chip Day!
We did a call-out for where to get the best tortilla chips and received several recommendations ranging from HEB to El Tiempo.
Here are some of KPRC viewers’ favorite brands and restaurants to get tortilla chips:
Brands
HEB
Fiesta
Julio’s
Tostitos
Restaurants
Chuy’s
Pappasito’s Cantina
La Hacienda
El Tiempo
What did we miss on the list?
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.