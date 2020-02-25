Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Sharpstown neighborhood

Visiting Sharpstown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to an ice cream shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sharpstown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Parisian Bakery & Cafe

Photo: Na L./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery and cafe Parisian Bakery & Cafe, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 9938 Bellaire Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business's Yelp page, Parisian Bakery & Cafe is a "Vietnamese, French-influenced bakery. We have Vietnamese sandwiches such as the BBQ pork, Korean BBQ beef and chargrilled chicken on fresh French bread!" In addition to sandwiches, the bakery also offers pastries like croissants, beignets, and pate chaud (pork-filled puff pastry). (Explore the menu here.)

2. Biryani Factory

Photo: carmen a./Yelp

Next up is Indian spot Biryani Factory, situated at 5711 Hilcroft Ave., Suite B4. With 4.5 stars out of 156 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Diners can experience traditional Indian cuisine at the Biryani Factory, with dishes like chicken curry, chicken dum biryani and chicken tikki masala. Look for the Chicken 65 with deep fried boneless chicken tossed in spiced yoghurt sauce with curry leaves, the butter chicken and garlic naan. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. Secret Salon 316

Photo: Julienne T./Yelp

Hair salon Secret Salon 316 is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 237, five stars out of 146 reviews.

The salon offers men's and women's haircuts, color services, soft curl perms, Japanese straightening perms and Brazilian blow outs.

4. Red Circle Ice Cream

Photo: bonnie c./Yelp

Red Circle Ice Cream, a spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 479 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6838 Ranchester Drive to see for yourself.

The shop serves more than 80 flavors of handcrafted ice cream. Customers can pair their ice cream with an egg waffle or a churro (or both). Toppings include cookie crumbs, chocolate syrup, marshmallows and more. (Check out all the sweet combos here.)

