Where does University of Houston rank among the top public colleges in Texas?

HOUSTON – The University of Houston ranks fifth in the state for top public universities, based on a review by Niche.

Ranking first is the University of Texas at Austin followed by Texas A&M University, University of Texas at Dallas and Texas Tech University.

UH received an overall A-minus on Niche’s report card based on the following factors- academics, value, diversity, campus, athletics and party scene.

UH received an A grade for diversity and athletics, A-minus for academics, value, and party scene, and a B-plus for its campus.

Niche reported the university has a 61-percent acceptance rate and the net price of tuition is $15,664. More than half of students graduate and go on to earn a starting salary of $43,100, according to the website.

How the ranking was done: It’s based on analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along for millions of reviews from students and alumni. The ranking compares over 500 public colleges and state universities. Read more on how this ranking was calculated.