WeekHack: Here are 9 things you need to know about this week

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, we also sprinkled in a couple national stories we thought you should know about.

What to know:

City of Houston will honor Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with gold and purple light illuminations

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif.

The City of Houston has scheduled a tribute and light illuminations at city hall and the Montrose bridges in honor of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, which will coincide with the memorial service at the Staples Center Monday, February 24 . The ceremony will take place inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center, home of the Lakers, where Kobe played the entirety of his 20-year professional basketball career.

Governor Abbott To Deliver Remarks At Get Out The Vote Event In Houston With Lacey Hull

Governor Greg Abbott will attend and deliver remarks at a Get Out The Vote event on Monday, February 24th in Houston. Governor Abbott will be joined by Lacey Hull, candidate for State Representative in House District 138. The Governor endorsed Hull on February 11, 2020. The event will be held at 12 p.m. at Fratelli’s Ristorante, located at 1330 Wirt Road in Houston.

MilitaryX to host Veterans Career Fair

MilitaryX is hosting a veterans career fair in Houston on Monday, February 24th at the Hilton Houston Galleria Area 6780 Southwest Fwy Houston, TX 77074. The career fair will run from 11am to 2pm. This career fair will offer veterans an opportunity to meet with employers hiring in Houston for the following: Accounting, Finance, Aviation, Aerospace, Banking, Real Estate, Biotech, R&D, Science, Business, Strategic Management, Construction, Trades, Creative Design, Customer Support, Client Care, Engineering, Food Services, Hospitality, Government, Law Enforcement, Security, Maintenance, Installation, Management, Medical, Health, Quality Assurance, Safety, and more.

Tenth Democratic presidential primary debate slated for Tuesday

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC.

The ninth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. The debate will take place just days before the South Carolina primary. The third Democratic primary debate of the month is co-hosted by CBS and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, and will air on CBS, BET, and Twitter.

Early voting for state’s March 3rd Primary Elections ends Friday

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: A woman hands out "I voted" stickers to voters at the Rummel Creek Elementary polling place on November 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Early Voting for the March 3rd Primary Elections began Tuesday, February 18 and ends Friday, February 28. In Harris County, a total of 52 polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Registered voters can vote at any polling location. Individual sample ballots and voting locations at www.HarrisVotes.com.

South Carolina Democratic primary is Saturday

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall in North Charleston, South Carolina.

With its caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 29, South Carolina the fourth state to cast votes on the Democratic presidential field, following Nevada and just before Super Tuesday.

Things to do:

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with the Krewe of Aquarius Fat Tuesday Parade. This grand parade, featuring marching bands, dance teams and dozens of lighted floats will mark the final hours of Mardi Gras Galveston 2020.

Watch the trail rides as they make their way to Houston

The Salt Grass Trail Ride hits the road to meet all the other trail riders at Memorial Park.

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is almost here. More than 2,000 trail riders, along with their horses and wagons, are getting ready to hit the trails to kick off Houston’s rodeo season. Trail rides from all over Texas and Logansport, Louisiana will travel more than 1,300 miles across the Lone Star State to arrive in Memorial Park by Feb. 28 for an awards ceremony. In all, there will be 12 trail rides. Click here to find a map with the individual route of each trail ride.

On this upcoming Houston boat tour you can enjoy endless margaritas

Cuchara Restaurant invites guests to enjoy live music, ceviche and endless margaritas on its Xochimilco-inspired boat tour.