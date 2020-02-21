Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Itching to find out about the freshest new spots in Houston? From a steakhouse to a bubble tea shop, read on to see the newest hot spots to arrive near you.

Brasa's Brazilian Steakhouse

Brasa's Brazilian Steakhouse is a downtown steakhouse, offering salads, seafood and more, that recently opened at 705 Main St. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

"Enjoy the culinary experience that Brazil has to offer in Houston's newest churrascaria. We strive to provide an adventure not soon forgotten. Indulge in the city lights as we bring the true spirit of the gauchos to life," as stated on the business's Facebook page.

The restaurant offers churrasco-style cuts of meat on a skewer that are sliced at the table for customers by roving waiters. The spot also has a salad bar with more than 30 items.

Adair Downtown

Adair Downtown is a new breakfast and brunch spot that's located at 1000 Louisiana St.

The breakfast menu includes morning favorites like chicken & waffles, eggs, avocado toast and pancakes. For those in a hurry, the spot also offers grab-and-go options like oats, parfaits and a variety of pastries. (Check out the entire menu here.)

VLink Nail

Now open at 9793 Westheimer Road, Suite A in Westchase is VLink Nail, a nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot.

This salon chain provides nail care services such as manicures, pedicures, acrylic fill-ins, gel fill-ins and dipping powder. The beauty spot also offers eyelash extensions, eyebrow tinting and waxing. (Find all of the salon's services here.)

Bobo Tea

New to 1003 Dairy Ashford Road, Suite B, in Memorial is Bobo Tea, a spot to score bubble tea and more.

In the words of the business' Facebook page, Bobo Tea is a "refreshing bubble tea store in #Houston."

On the menu, look for milk tea, fruit tea and smoothies, with toppings like boba, milk foam, aloe vera and grass jelly. Look for specific options like the tropical smoothie and the grasshopper fruit tea. (Explore the entire drink menu here.)

