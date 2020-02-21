Bing Su Chung Chun brings desserts and more to Sharpstown

A new spot to score desserts, hot dogs and shaved ice has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Bing Su Chung Chun, the new addition is located at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite E, in Sharpstown.

Bing Su Chung Chun offers Korean treats, both sweet and savory. On the menu, expect to see items like taiyaki (fish-shaped pastry) and fried rice dogs on a stick, along with bing-su (shaved ice) and soft-serve ice cream with unlimited toppings.

Bing Su Chung Chun has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Sandy V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, “The Korean hot dogs are good. ... The real winner was the true milk soft serve ice cream — it's so good! So creamy and milky, especially if you get a Nutella taiyaki with it.”

And Happy B. wrote, "I've so far only tried the hot dogs, not the sweets yet. Original, sweet potato and squid hot dog. ... The hot dog was very crispy. Have the habanero sauce — it is really good with the hot dog."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bing Su Chung Chun is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

