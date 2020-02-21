Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5430 Birdwood Road (Meyerland Area)

Listed at $549/month, this studio apartment is located at 5430 Birdwood Road.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and wheelchair accessibility. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

12603 Northborough Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 12603 Northborough Drive. It's listed for $565/month for its 519 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. The unit also comes with a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1000 Greens Road (Greater Greenspoint)

Here's a 643-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1000 Greens Road that's going for $570/month.

The unit has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 dog deposit.

