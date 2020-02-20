Crafty Crab brings seafood and more to Briarforest Area

A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and comfort food, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Briarforest Area, called Crafty Crab, is located at 11328 Westheimer Road.

The franchise, which has locations across seven states, provides boiled and fried seafood platters, gumbo and a variety of sides. On the menu, look for oysters, scallops, crab, shrimp, mussels, wings and corn on the cob. Customers can choose the seasoning and then customize the spice level. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The newcomer has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Lakeisha C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "This restaurant is very nice, welcoming and comfortable. It's the cleanest seafood place I've seen in Houston. Our server Jon was awesome! He was funny and attentive as well. The food tasted really good! The flavors were so good."

Yelper Jackie G. added, "Great taste and texture! Very generous portion. I had blue crabs, my husband had crawfish. Tried medium boom flavor; next visit will try fire. A bit more spice! Excellent customer service!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Crafty Crab is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

