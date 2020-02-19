4 top spots for barbecue in Houston

Got a hankering for barbecue?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue sources in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Houston-area shoppers usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Houston-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Pit Room

Photo: frank j./Yelp

Topping the list is Neartown's The Pit Room, situated at 1201 Richmond Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,737 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score barbecue has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Pinkerton's Barbecue

Photo: Gabriela H./Yelp

The Heights's Pinkerton's Barbecue, located at 1504 Airline Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and more 4.5 stars out of 676 reviews.

3. Truth BBQ

Photo: diana c./Yelp

Truth BBQ, a Southern spot that offers barbecue and more in Memorial Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 298 Yelp reviews. Head over to 110 S. Heights Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Blood Bros. BBQ

Photo: tom p./Yelp

Check out Blood Bros. BBQ, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score barbecue and more at 5425 Bellaire Blvd.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.