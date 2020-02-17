This $6 million home in the Texas Hill Country has its own 3,359-square-foot spa
If you are searching for a home in the Texas Hill Country, be sure to make a stop near the Kerrville, Texas area for this 134-acre home with a view.
The single-story home located at 700 Platfoot-Snow Road is currently listed for $5,995,000 with an interior size of 6,880 square feet and unlimited breathtaking views of the countryside.
Located 20 minutes from downtown Fredericksburg, this single-family home contains five bedrooms and 6 ½ baths with a large kitchen containing three sinks, dishwashers, and a large study linked to the master bedroom.
Some of the home’s most prominent features, such as a separate, 3,359-square-foot spa building where residents and their guests can relax after a busy day. The building also includes a sauna, hot tub and waterfall entry.
Other features include a large wine closet for any wine bottle collection. Lastly, a gun room for outdoor storage needs for morning hunting.
For more information about the home, give Amy Dutton from Kuper Sothelby’s International Realty at 830.816.5260 or click here.
