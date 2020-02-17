This $6 million home in the Texas Hill Country has its own 3,359-square-foot spa

If you are searching for a home in the Texas Hill Country, be sure to make a stop near the Kerrville, Texas area for this 134-acre home with a view.

The single-story home located at 700 Platfoot-Snow Road is currently listed for $5,995,000 with an interior size of 6,880 square feet and unlimited breathtaking views of the countryside.

Located 20 minutes from downtown Fredericksburg, this single-family home contains five bedrooms and 6 ½ baths with a large kitchen containing three sinks, dishwashers, and a large study linked to the master bedroom.

Some of the home’s most prominent features, such as a separate, 3,359-square-foot spa building where residents and their guests can relax after a busy day. The building also includes a sauna, hot tub and waterfall entry.

Other features include a large wine closet for any wine bottle collection. Lastly, a gun room for outdoor storage needs for morning hunting.

For more information about the home, give Amy Dutton from Kuper Sothelby’s International Realty at 830.816.5260 or click here.

The pool area of the home gives a great view to residents and their visitors. (Courtesy of Kerrville Board of Realtors)

Living room with a large fireplace to create lots of memories. (Courtesy of Kerrville Board of Realtors)

The kitchen area has three sinks, three dishwashers, and plenty of room to create chef-inspired meals (Courtesy of Kerrville Board of Realtors)

The study brings breathtaking views of the hill country. (Courtesy of Kerrville Board of Realtors)

Entrance to the spa building connected to the main home. (Courtesy of Kerrville Board of Realtors)

Inside the spa room with a large, 3,359 square foot jacuzzi.

This patio area brings the best barbecue right at the comfort of the home.