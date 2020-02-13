See where Texas ranks in national study of best and worst states for single people

HOUSTON – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner are you wondering why you’re still single?

You know you’re a catch, but besides your looks, personality and interests, your location can also influence your odds of finding a romantic partner, according to WalletHub.

A recent study conducted by the personal finance website compared the 50 U.S. states to determine the best and worst states for singles. Texas came in as No. 3 on the list.

To determine the rankings, researchers used 29 relevant metrics such as the gender balance of singles, online-dating opportunities, the median credit score and restaurants per capita. The 29 metrics were divided among three main categories including dating economics, dating opportunities, and romance and fun.

Texas ranked No. 1 in the “Most Restaurants per Capita” section along with California, New York and Florida. The Lone Star State also tied in the “Most Movie Theatres per Capita” section with California, New York and Iowa.

Here is a list of the top 5 best states for singles in the U.S., according to the study:

Florida California Texas New York Pennsylvania

Here is a list of the top 5 worst states for singles in the U.S., according to the study:

46. Wyoming

47. New Mexico

48. North Dakota

49. Arkansas

50. West Virginia

Hover your mouse on the map below to see where each state ranked in WalletHub’s “Best & Worst States for Singles” list:

To view the 29 metrics and read about the study’s methodology, click here.