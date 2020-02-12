What you need to know about this weekend’s Texas Home & Garden Show at NRG Center

HOUSTON – Need ideas to spruce up your home this year? The 34th Annual Texas Home & Garden Show will make a stop in Houston this weekend at NRG Center inside Hall A.

Over 100,000 square feet of exhibits will feature everything from home décor to gardening and landscape, to home security.

Tickets are $8 online, $10 at the door for General Admission. Seniors are $8 at the door only. Kids 14 and under are free to enter with paid adult, and first responders, police, and military enter free with valid ID.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday.