The 4 best Cajun/Creole spots in Houston

1. La Fayette Cajun Seafood Restaurant

First on the list is La Fayette Cajun Seafood Restaurant. Located at 10829 W. Bellfort Ave. in Alief, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated Cajun/Creole restaurant in Houston, boasting 3.5-stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp.

2. Crawfish & Noodles

Next up is Alief's Crawfish & Noodles, situated at 11360 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 990. With four stars out of 813 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Boil House

Boil House, a Cajun/Creole spot that offers seafood and more in the Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 335 Yelp reviews. Head over to 606 E. 11th St. to see for yourself.

4. Crab Ave

And then there's Crab Ave, a Spring Branch Central favorite with 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews. Stop by 9435 Kempwood Drive to hit up the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers chicken wings and seafood, next time you're in the mood.

