Here’s a list of kid-friendly things to do in the Houston area during Spring Break

Spring Break is fast approaching and that means plenty of Houston-area parents are likely scrambling to find ways to entertain their kiddos for days on end. Here are some kid-friendly happenings perfect for families:

Space Center Houston - Spring Explorer Camps

Got a little astronaut-in-the-making? From March 9-13 Space Center Houston will offer a Spring Explorer Camp for children ages 4-11. Campers will enjoy educational activities, a behind-the-scenes look at NASA Johnson Space Center along with tours of several Space Center Houston exhibits including Mission Mars and Independence Plaza. Click here for more information.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from March 3 through March 22. What better time to take the kiddos to the world’s biggest rodeo than during Spring Break? With so many attractions and activities, it’s easy to spread the fun over multiple days. Click here for more information about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

FUNomenal Spring Break at Discovery Green

Celebrate Spring Break at Discovery Green. From March 16 through March 20, Discovery Green will offer a jam-packed event schedule featuring tons of free festivities including a mad science workshop, a writing workshop and a hands-on crafting event. The rolling rink will also be open and kayaks will be available to rent. Click here for more information.

Children’s Museum of Houston Spring Break Bash

From March 7 through March 22, the Children’s Museum of Houston will offer two-weeks of events including crazy shows, educational activities, science demonstrations and more. Click here for details.

Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk and Downtown Aquarium Houston

Need to plug several holes in your Spring Break agenda? Consider snagging the ultimate Spring Break passes, which will get you unlimited entry to the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk and Downtown Aquarium Houston from March 6 through March 22. Click here for more information