This is who will play at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo
Get ready to rodeo in Galveston County.
This year’s entertainment lineup was revealed on Facebook this week. There were 14 musical acts announced representing several musical genres including Tejano, Texas music and more.
“It is a big year, and our lineup is jammed with talent,” said Paul Tibaldo, president of Galveston County Fair & Rodeo inc.
The fair will take place at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock from April 17-25 and will include lots of rodeo action, carnival rides, barbecue and seafood cook-off competitions and livestock judging.
More information can be found on Galveston County Fair and Rodeo’s Facebook page and on their website.
The Lineup
Sneak a Peek Night – Thursday, April 16
Spazmatics
Friday, April 17
Robert Earl Keen with Jon Stork
Saturday, April 18
William Clark Green with Bri Bagwell
Sunday, April 19
Jay Perez with Jaime DeAnda, Fito Olivares, Marcos Orozco
Thursday, April 23
Bag of Donuts
Friday, April 24
Cody Wayne with Hayden Haddock
Saturday, April 25
Jason Boland & The Stragglers with Drew Fish Band
