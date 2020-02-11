This is who will play at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo

Get ready to rodeo in Galveston County.

This year’s entertainment lineup was revealed on Facebook this week. There were 14 musical acts announced representing several musical genres including Tejano, Texas music and more.

“It is a big year, and our lineup is jammed with talent,” said Paul Tibaldo, president of Galveston County Fair & Rodeo inc.

The fair will take place at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock from April 17-25 and will include lots of rodeo action, carnival rides, barbecue and seafood cook-off competitions and livestock judging.

More information can be found on Galveston County Fair and Rodeo’s Facebook page and on their website.

The Lineup

Sneak a Peek Night – Thursday, April 16

Spazmatics

Friday, April 17

Robert Earl Keen with Jon Stork

Saturday, April 18

William Clark Green with Bri Bagwell

Sunday, April 19

Jay Perez with Jaime DeAnda, Fito Olivares, Marcos Orozco

Thursday, April 23

Bag of Donuts

Friday, April 24

Cody Wayne with Hayden Haddock

Saturday, April 25

Jason Boland & The Stragglers with Drew Fish Band