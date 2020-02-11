Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Mid-West neighborhood

Visiting Mid-West, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an authentic Indian spot to a Japanese eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mid-West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Flying Idlis

Photo: jacob m./Yelp

Topping the list is Indian restaurant Flying Idlis. Located at 9411 Richmond Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp.

You can check out the menu, which features Indian dishes like masala dosa and samosas, here.

2. Dumpling King

Photo: abhishek s./Yelp

Next up is casual Chinese spot Dumpling King, situated at 6515 Westheimer Road. With four stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, you'll find classic Chinese fare such as noodle soups, fried rice, lo mein and steamed or fried dumplings. Beer and wine is also available, and lunch specials are served Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

3. Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Photo: Man L./Yelp

Chinese spot Happy Lamb Hot Pot, which specializes in hot pot meals, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5901 Westheimer Road, Suite A, 3.5 stars out of 650 reviews.

Here, diners choose from the eatery's signature herbal broth, a spicy version or a vegetarian option, and then from a wide selection of meats, seafood and vegetables to be cooked in a hot pot right at their table.

4. Sasaki Japanese Restaurant

Photo: tim n./Yelp

Sasaki Japanese Restaurant, an Asian fusion spot and sushi bar, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 176 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8979 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

Aside from sushi rolls and seafood salads, the Japanese restaurant also serves ramen, tempura meals, katsu meals and teriyaki dishes. For dessert, there's green tea, ginger or plum mochi ice cream, zenzai (hot sweet beans over rice cakes) and fried bananas.

