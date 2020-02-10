Fat Tuesday: Here’s where you can celebrate at Houston-area churches

HOUSTON – Fat Tuesday, the day immediately preceding the beginning of lent is the day known to be the last to feast before fasting.

Fat Tuesday, also referred to as Shrove Tuesday, is traditionally celebrated by eating pancakes and other rich and fatty foods.

This year, Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 25.

Here are churches hosting Fat Tuesday events in Houston:

345 Piney Point Road

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

9600 S Gessner Rd

Event: Shrove Tuesday Fundraiser Dinner

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

6221 Main Street

Event: Shrove Tuesday Celebration

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

1117 Texas Avenue

Event: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

12955 Memorial Drive

Event: Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

1015 Holman St.

Event: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.