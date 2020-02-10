Fat Tuesday: Here’s where you can celebrate at Houston-area churches
HOUSTON – Fat Tuesday, the day immediately preceding the beginning of lent is the day known to be the last to feast before fasting.
Fat Tuesday, also referred to as Shrove Tuesday, is traditionally celebrated by eating pancakes and other rich and fatty foods.
This year, Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 25.
Here are churches hosting Fat Tuesday events in Houston:
St. Francis Episcopal Church
345 Piney Point Road
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
9600 S Gessner Rd
Event: Shrove Tuesday Fundraiser Dinner
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church
6221 Main Street
Event: Shrove Tuesday Celebration
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Christian Church Cathedral
1117 Texas Avenue
Event: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
Memorial Drive United Methodist Church
12955 Memorial Drive
Event: Fat Tuesday Pancake Dinner
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church
1015 Holman St.
Event: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
