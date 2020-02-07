Find vegan burgers, fries, milkshakes and more at this weekend’s vegan festival

HOUSTON – Get ready for a weekend filled with tasty vegan food.

The What A Vegan burger festival is taking place this weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Astral Brewing, located at 4816 North Shepherd Drive Suite A.

Vegans and newbies will be able to enjoy plant-based and cruelty-free burgers, milkshakes, fries and more, as well as craft beer from Astral Brewing.

The event is hosted by the Vegan State Fair in preparation for its Houston Vegan Rodeo Weekend happening next month, according to the event’s website.

General admission tickets are priced at $5 before fees, while VIP tickets are priced at $8 before fees. VIP guests will receive a wristband for access to the VIP seating tent area.

To purchase tickets to the festival click here.

Check out some of the food vendors that’ll be there: