Get half-off drinks at JuiceLand’s new Houston location Thursday
HOUSTON – Popular Austin-based company JuiceLand is opening it’s fifth Houston location Thursday and to celebrate it will be treating customers with 50% off drinks all day.
Guests are invited to join the grand opening celebration at 1709 Dryden Road, Unit 2A from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The first 50 people will receive a free JuiceLand tumbler, which they can re-use to get $.50 off their drink purchase for life.
There will also be a prize wheel where customers can win different prizes and be entered to win half-off drinks for the rest of the year, according to a representative at the new Houston Medical Center location.
The chain’s health-focused menu offers an array of fruit, veggie and hemp-milk smoothies, smoothie bowls, fresh juices, cold-pressed bottled juices, lattes, tonics, immune-boosting shots and vegan cuisine.
