Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $5,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $5,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12001 Barryknoll Lane (Memorial)

Listed at $5,017/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 12001 Barryknoll Lane.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

5122 Morningside Drive (University Place)

Here's a 1,777-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 5122 Morningside Drive that's going for $5,091/month.

In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a rooftop pool deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3410 W. Dallas St. (Neartown - Montrose)

Next, check out this 1,357-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3410 W. Dallas St. It's listed for $5,098/month.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, you'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3333 Lake St. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Located at 3333 Lake St., here's a 1,596-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom loft that's listed for $5,100/month.

In the furnished loft, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

