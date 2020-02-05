The 4 best bakeries in Houston

Looking to try the top bakeries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Celebrity Cupcakes

Photo: celebrity cupcakes/Yelp

First on the list is Celebrity Cupcakes. Located at 2343 University Blvd., Suite B, in University Place, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Houston, boasting four stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Original Kolache Shoppe

Photo: foodwanrderer A./Yelp

Next up is Golfcrest's The Original Kolache Shoppe, situated at 5404 Telephone Road. With five stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Parisian Bakery & Cafe

Photo: tom m./Yelp

Sharpstown's Parisian Bakery & Cafe, located at 9938 Bellaire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cafe, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 116 reviews.

4. The Hot Bagel Shop

Photo: hanh t./Yelp

The Hot Bagel Shop, a bakery that offers sandwiches and bagels in Neartown - Montrose, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 582 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2015 S. Shepherd Drive, Suite 900, to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.