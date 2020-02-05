New Mexican spot El Topo debuts in Houston

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer, called El Topo, is located at 6119 Edloe St.

El Topo started as a food truck and now has opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant. On the menu, expect to see items like breakfast tacos, sandwiches and grits. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The new addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Jackie K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "I had previously tried El Topo's food truck, and its brick-and-mortar location did not disappoint! The restaurant is darling, and the patio out front is casual and dog and kid friendly."

Yelper Whitney S. added, “I've followed Tony and El Topo for a few years now on Instagram via his food truck, and was so excited about the El Topo restaurant opening up right in my neighborhood. I was not let down by my breakfast experience.”

El Topo has yet to share its business hours online.

